Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Like Son, Like Appa or Like KTR, Like KCR, say in chorus the Telenganaites. According to them, both along with KCR's sister Kavitha have turned Telengana in to their personal fiefdom come what may and in all circumstances. This has resulted in to the entire Telengana state turning in to worse than when it was with AP jointly. Ever since it separated from the AP leaving it high and dry, Telangana-masters KCR, KTR, the latter's sister have turned Telengana in to their "personal ownership having no concern with the outside world because they are taking them as invincible in this state due to no opposition to them. But now it is not so at all, say / swear / assure / assert insiders of all hues. Even the commoners are agreeing with them in full swing wanting to rid themselves from the 24x7 octopus like grip of the KCR-KTR-Kavitha. They thus are falling back on to Rahul Gandhi lock,stock and barrel so that they are rescued by him and administered by him for all times to come. This way, they are convinced that they will be sal round comfortable and in perfect ease unlike now when they are always tense, worried because of the three who are only bent upon furthering their own interests sky high 24x7. Thats why like son, like father and now, like daughter also, say most.