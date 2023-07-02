Let Dreams Fly With Multi-technical Education

Vijay Garg

A polytechnic is an educational institution or college where students of tenth or twelfth pass are offered various vocational or more practical training courses. After completing these courses, the youth can get many jobs in the related field or start their own work. These courses are mostly of three years duration but some diploma or post diploma courses (especially for twelfth pass students) are of two years duration, such as pharmacy. Course After completion the student gets a diploma certificate from a recognized board or university. In many countries like Britain, polytechnic colleges have the status of universities. The importance of education in polytechnic institutions Now the question arises that who will take admission in these multi-technical colleges? There are innumerable degree colleges, BTech colleges and other national institutes and private universities in our country, there are plenty of seats. A student who wants to support his family after 10th, improve his careerFor those who want to experience something new in practice, education in a recognized polytechnic institution is very important. By doing a diploma course in his preferred field, he becomes able to take care of the family or earn money within three years. On the other hand, if the student is not in a hurry to pursue a career, his family is financially well-off, then he should go for higher education like B.Tech, M.Tech, MA, B.D., LLB, Ph.D. or any other field of interest. can think about Average education in these fields The duration is long. It takes more time to reach the job. The biggest thing is that you can reach the top of B.Tech, M.Tech or Ph.D. There are many examples where students after completing diploma are contributing well to the society by doing B.Tech, then M.Tech and then Ph.D. Providing a parallel platform for higher education The field of polytechnics gives you a parallel platform for higher education . Also provides Diploma fees are also less compared to B Tech or other degree courses. People from middle-class or low-class families can make their children a successful engineer through polytechnics by reducing their expenses. Can give flight to your dreams. Apart from this, students in polytechnics can also work part-time in an industry along with studies and can manage a major part of their fees on their own. Those who are SC or ST students, they are first given by the government Fees are discounted. Dreams will come true Polytechnic education does not only lead to higher education or a good job, it also brings out the hidden skills. For students who want to start a small industry in their field of interest, polytechnics are a guaranteed path to success. Students should do justice to whatever skill they choose. Learn it with sincerity and hard work. Get the practical training diligently. There is no shortcut to success. Maximum feelD or get industry experience. You will definitely achieve your destination and your dreams will come true. Effective for challenging students Polytechnic studies involve more drawing and practical work and less theory. Even students of average talent can get polytechnic education easily.

—The Hawk Features