Let’s Educate, Vaccinate And Screen To Make Uttarakhand Cervical Cancer Free!

Dehradun (The Hawk): Continuing its commitment to promoting women's health, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Uttarakhand organized a hybrid awareness session on cervical cancer in collaboration with Karkinos Healthcare. The session, held today at Honeywell Electricals Limited, Selaqui, aimed to educate and empower women regarding the prevention, screening and early detection of cervical cancer.

Mr Kanishk Jain, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand, and Executive Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceutical limited shared that Cervical cancer remains a significant health concern among women. He emphasized on the critical need for awareness and proactive measures to combat this disease effectively.

Dr Sravanthi Nuthalapati, a renowned Gynaecologist, delivered an enlightening presentation on cervical cancer, covering its causes, risk factors, symptoms, and the pivotal role of early diagnosis. Dr. Nuthalapati stressed the importance of regular screening tests for early detection and underscored the significance of vaccination, particularly among young girls between 9 to 30 years.

The session provided a platform to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding cervical cancer while empowering women to prioritize their health and well-being. With more than 50 participants actively engaging in the session, Dr Nuthalapati addressed all queries comprehensively, ensuring that participants left with a better understanding of cervical cancer and its prevention strategies.

This initiative reflects CII's ongoing efforts to promote women's health and underscores the importance of collaborative partnerships in addressing critical healthcare challenges. By raising awareness and fostering dialogue, CII aim to reduce the burden of cervical cancer and improve the overall well-being of women across the country and will continue to organise more such sessions, reaching out to female workforce.