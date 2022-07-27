Ladakh reports 21 new Covid cases

Leh: Ladakh has reported 21 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising the infection tally to 28,821, officials said on Wednesday.

All the cases were reported from Leh district, they said.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, they said.

The are 150 active Covid cases in Ladakh, including 141 in Leh and nine in Kargil.

A total of 23 people were discharged from hospitals -- 21 from Leh and two from Kargil -- and the total number of recoveries stands at 28,443, they said.—PTI