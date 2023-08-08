Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): La Savarkar...Mystery surrounds the "sudden objections to Veer Savarkar, widely hailed by many as relevant today in the country --- may be from the late '40s itself --- because of varieties of newly cropped up "very existential problems" in the country today that seriously seem irretrievable. Rahul Gandhi for instance is the most vociferous of those against Savarkar because he is seen as "another splitter of the country if his doctrines are adhered to today, thus, he is a strict no-no if India has to remain as one composite unit without any ado of any kind whatsoever". Perhaps the most vocal votary of this ideology is Rahul Gandhi. He simply can't stand Savarkar because "Savarkar is pro-India as two nations" etc. Rahul Gandhi detests that, supports India as one. If that be so, ask many, what's Rahul Gandhi's opinion on India being one "huge country called Greater India as existed 'then'; why not revert to that", ask many. So La Savarkar is not wishy-washy, say many, he is relevant today.