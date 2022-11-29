Kerala woman gang-raped in K'taka; 3 people are in custody

Bengaluru (The Hawk): Three persons, including one of the fairer sex, have been detained in connection with the suspected gang rape of a Kerala girl in Bengaluru.

Although it happened on Thursday, the incident has recently come to light.

The victim, a freelance employee of a corporation, had reserved a bike taxi to take her home.

The girl was allegedly intoxicated when the bike taxi driver arrived, according to the authorities. As she was making her way to Neeladrinagar, she almost passed out.

The bike taxi driver took advantage of the circumstance and, with the aid of his female companion, brought her to his room.

Later, the victim was gang-raped in his room by the accused and a second male companion. The accused released the victim when she came to when. But he warned her not to tell anyone about the situation.

The accused were taken into custody when the victim had the fortitude to report the incident to the authorities.

Information is awaited.

