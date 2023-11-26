Kartik Purnima Sacred Dip Tomorrow: Devotees Gear Up for Holy Bath on 27th November 2023

Haridwar Police Tightens Security Ahead of Kartik Purnima Holy Dip

Haridwar (The Hawk): The Haridwar police, under the leadership of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal, organized a briefing for all deployed forces at the Rishikul Auditorium to ensure a smooth and successful Kartik Purnima bathing festival.



During the briefing, specific instructions were given concerning the significance of the Kartik Purnima holy bath, the expected influx of devotees for the sacred dip in the Ganges, and arrangements for their accommodation. Officers from the local intelligence unit will maintain strict vigilance over the entire fair area, coordinating with appointed officials in each zone to promptly resolve any issues that may arise.





The police force received directives, including:





Anticipating sudden crowds during Kartik Purnima baths and making necessary preparations in advance.



Utilizing alternative routes to manage increasing crowds in respective zones effectively.



Emphasizing the importance of individual responsibilities among officers to avoid any mishaps.



Ensuring orderly queues at Manasa Devi and Chandi Devi, immediate reporting to the control room in case of heightened pressure, and maintaining arrangements.



Deploying female personnel with caution and promptness at the Women's Ghat due to higher potential crowd situations.



Implementing a 12-hour shift arrangement for duty personnel during the bathing festival.



Continuous surveillance by teams of the Water Police at ghats to prevent untoward incidents.



Clearing beggars from the Har Ki Pauri area for smooth movement of devotees.



Appointing bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog teams to check and secure sensitive areas, including railway stations, bus terminals, and roads within the fair area.



Deploying mounted police teams to control crowds in the area.



Ensuring adherence to traffic plans and maintaining smooth traffic flow on the national highway.



Using parking spaces efficiently and following traffic diversions as per the traffic plan without any negligence.



Restricting heavy vehicle entry into the district during the festival.



Monitoring and not allowing any parking on the roadside by police vehicles on duty, ensuring all vehicles are parked in designated areas.



Waking up resting devotees at ghats by 2:00 AM and ensuring the ghats are vacated promptly.



Maintaining disciplined conduct while in uniform.



Deploying reserve forces as needed for special circumstances.



All zonal, sector police officers, administrative sector magistrates, and other officials were present for this important occasion. The police force detailed for the bathing festival includes:





Police Sub-Inspector - 9



Inspector/Station House Officer - 16



Assistant Sub-Inspector/Head Constable - 59



Woman Constable - 4



Constable - 87



Home Guard (HG) trainee - 244



Chief Constable/Constable/Woman Constable - 142



Traffic Sub-Inspector - 1



HG Traffic Police - 3



Mounted Police - 10



Intelligence Unit - 11 teams



Bomb Disposal Squad/Dog Squad - 2 teams/4 horses



Water Police - 4 teams



Platoon 3.5



Fire Brigade - 3 units