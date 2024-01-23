Karnataka's Kalaburagi town imposes Sec 144 after Lord Ram idol procession clash

Tensions rise in Kalaburagi as Lord Ram procession turns turbulent, leading to Section 144 imposition in Wadi town. Police intervene during a heated quarrel between groups, ensuring control.

Kalaburagi: The police, in Karnatakas Kalaburagi district have imposed orders in Wadi town. They invoked Section 144 of the CrPC after a disturbance occurred during a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram as announced on Tuesday. To maintain law and order the enforcement of Section 144 will be effective until 6 am on January 25 as a measure.



According to the police report there was an altercation during the procession on Monday. It originated from an alleged incident of stone pelting between two groups. The situation escalated due to an argument among the factions leading to police intervention. The police used 'mild' force to disperse the crowd. The procession was held to celebrate the consecration of Lord Rams idol at Ayodhyas Ram temple.



"It was simply an altercation—an argument that got out of hand. Our police quickly brought the situation under control. While there is no tension in the area prohibitory orders have been implemented in Wadi area of Chittapur taluk as a measure. These orders will remain in effect until 6 am on January 25th. The situation is now, under control " said a senior police officer.

At the time there was tension, in areas of the district on Tuesday as different Dalit organizations protested against the supposed vandalism of a statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar in Kotnoor village just outside Kalaburagi city according to police reports.



The protesters accused troublemakers of disrespecting the Ambedkar statue by placing a garland made of footwear on it. Demanded action against those responsible. The police officer reassured that they are working to identify the culprits and will take measures against those involved in this alleged incident. He also mentioned that although the incident occurred on Monday night their team is present, at the scene and has managed to bring the situation under control.