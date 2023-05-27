Kanpur-Delhi flights start soon: Scindia

Kanpur: On Friday, Jyotiraditya Scindia, minister of civil aviation for the Union of India, announced the imminent launch of direct flights between Kanpur and Delhi.

The Union minister stated, "We have announced 59 new routes and 122 new routes will be announced in the future," during his address at the opening of the new terminal building at Kanpur Airport. Kanpur to other major cities like Pantnagar, Aligarh, Moradabad, and Shravasti is a goal of ours. There are 11 active airports in the state right now, and another 11 are scheduled to open within the next three years. There will be a total of 22 brand-new airports in Uttar Pradesh. Scinidia promised that airports will be built in all of the major cities in the country, including Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Saharanpur, and Shravasti.

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, remarked, "Kanpur has long been famous for its rich spiritual and historical history. The city was instrumental in sparking the industrial revolution in the state and throughout India during the time of independent India. It was a pillar of the American economy and society, and it was widely recognised as one of the country's most important cities. The new terminal building would be Rs 150 crore more expensive than the old one, but will be able to accommodate 400 passengers during peak hours instead of the previous 50. Scindia continued by saying the new terminal's front would be modelled after the JK Temple in Kanpur, which is well-known for its elaborate Hindu temple architecture.—Inputs from Agencies