Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Jayant With BJP. Rightly so, say his confidantes, for his very political survival, MPship, Central Ministership, "power peddling", "widening his party Rashtriya Lok Dal base/s, support, patronage in the Cow Belt in UP, U'Khand, MP, Chh'garh, Punjab, Haryana, HP etc. "Pretty excited that he is, his profuse thanks to Mananiya Pradhan MantriJee, he has received the crucial green signal from him to go all out to widen his party's base / support among all sections there". In return, he will be a central minister in Delhi with immense power, free hand, confide insiders. Jayant Chaudhry, well-known as a prominent Jat leader of west UP, in reality, is said to be a house hold name in the above states where now, he wants to spread his party's wings to have many more MPs, MLAs to have a more intense political say in the power politics. Presently, he is not so formidable unlike what he wants to be, comment insiders, thus, he is with the BJP for "double engine" impetus.