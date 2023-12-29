Internal matter of JD-U: BJP on Lalan Singh's resignation

JD-U Resignation Sparks Bihar Political Discourse: BJP's Distance, Nitish Kumar's Leadership Dynamics, and Celebrations Reflecting Internal Strife, Setting the Stage for Intense Electoral Battles Ahead.

Patna: After Lalan Singh resigned as JD-U national president, Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary said that this is the internal matter of JD-U and the sffron party has nothing to do with it.



“Lalan Singh has given the resignation but it has nothing to do with the BJP. It is an internal matter of JD-U. I want to say that JD-U and RJD will contest together and BJP will defeat them in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha election,” Choudhary said.



“Nitish Kumar always centralises power in his own hands. He sometimes makes RCP Singh as a national president of the party and sometimes Lalan Singh. I still say, BJP is ready to fight against 'INDI' alliance in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections,” he said.



BJP spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh said: “Lalan Singh lost the trust of Nitish Kumar. He was close to RJD and Lalu Prasad Yadav and it looks like JD-U may split any time. Keeping in view of this, Nitish Kumar took charge of it and the result came in the form of resignation of Lalan Singh. The news about the resignation of Lalan Singh was running in the media for quite some time.”



Following the resignation of Lalan Singh, some JD-U supporters and leaders celebrated in Patna head office, distributed sweets and burst crackers.

—IANS