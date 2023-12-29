Lalan Singh offers resignation as Party President at JDU National Executive, Nitish Kumar set to return as party boss

Political Turbulence: Lalan Singh Resigns as JDU National President, Paving the Way for Nitish Kumar's Leadership Amidst Speculations and Alliance Dynamics for 2024 and 2025 Elections

New Delhi [India]: Even as the Janata Dal United holds its key National Executive at the Constitution club in New Delhi on Friday, it has emerged that Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh has offered his resignation as Janata Dal-United national president on Friday. The move comes even as speculations of a leadership change in the Party were being made.

The JD(U) national executive is currently underway at the Constitution Club in Delhi. Lalan Singh was also attending the meeting along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and other party leaders.



Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary confirmed the offer of resignation from Lalan Singh saying "There is a national executive meeting of JD(U) going on. If they accept our proposal, then Nitish Kumar will be the party president. Lalan Singh told CM Nitish Kumar that he will be busy with elections, so he wants to hand over the post of party president to him and Nitish Kumar accepted it..."

Nitish Kumar is now set to take over as JDU President even as the party braces for the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024 and the Assembly Elections in 2025.

Earlier in the day, some members of JDU were seen raising slogans "Desh ka Pradhan Mantri kaisa ho? Nitish Kumar jaisa ho" outside the Constitution Club in Delhi where the national executive meeting is underway.

The meeting comes just days after the critical INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi. The JDU which is part of the alliance will now be getting into hectic parleys with the Congress on the alliance combination for the state.



Many JDU leaders are making a pitch for Nitish to lead the INDIA bloc, even as Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal publicly announced Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as prospective PM Candidate.

At the national executive meeting venue, posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar read 'Pradesh ne pehchana, ab desh bhi pehchanega' (The state of Bihar recognised him, now the nation will) have also been put up.

—ANI