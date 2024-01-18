Int'l Conference On Future Of Water Resources (ICFWR-2024)—Addressing Urgency Of Water Management In A Changing World

Roorkee (The Hawk): The International Conference on Future of Water Resources (ICFWR-2024) is set to take place from January 18 to 20, 2024, organized by the Indian Water Resources Society (IWRS) in collaboration with the Department of Water Resources Development and Management at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. This event marks the 45th anniversary of IWRS, bringing together experts, scientists, policymakers, and stakeholders to address critical challenges in the water sector.

In an era marked by environmental uncertainty, the conference theme, "Managing Water Resources for Present and Future Generations," underscores the urgency of finding innovative solutions to address the growing imbalance between water supply and demand.

Key Themes of the Conference include exploring water availability, supply and demand management, addressing increasing water demand due to urbanization, and analyzing the impact of climate change on water resources management. The conference also emphasizes community-level participatory approaches, discussions on water quality challenges, and the role of data science in monitoring and managing water resources.

ICFWR-2024 features 30 distinguished speakers who will share insights into water resources management, climate change, water pollution, and policy. The Organizing Committee, led by Patron Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Chairman, Central Water Commission & Ex-Officio Secretary to Government of India and President, IWRS Shri Kushvinder Vohra, Executive Vice President Prof. Ashish Pandey, and Secretary Prof. Basant Yadav, reflects a commitment to excellence and leadership in the field.

Prof. Ashish Pandey, Executive Vice President, from the Department of Water Resources Development and Management at IIT Roorkee, "As we navigate the complexities of water resource management, our commitment at IIT Roorkee is to foster a dynamic environment where research, innovation, and collaboration converge. ICFWR-2024 stands as a beacon for the exchange of ideas and solutions, steering us towards a sustainable future for water resources."

Shri Kushvinder Vohra, Chairman CWC & Ex-Officio Secretary to Government of India and President, IWRS, "The convergence of expertise and vision at ICFWR-2024 underscores our collective commitment to addressing the profound challenges in water resources. Through strategic collaboration and informed policy discussions, we aim to pave the way for sustainable water management, ensuring a resilient future for generations to come."

While talking about the conference, Prof. KK Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, mentioned, "In the pursuit of knowledge and innovation, IIT Roorkee remains committed to leading transformative initiatives. The International Conference on Future of Water Resources is a testament to our dedication to addressing global water challenges through interdisciplinary collaboration and cutting-edge research."

ICFWR-2024 serves as a platform for open discussions and knowledge exchange, striving to pave the way for sustainable water management practices. IIT Roorkee's legacy, strategic location, and dedication to addressing multifaceted challenges position it as a comprehensive hub for creating innovative solutions and fostering sustainable practices in water resources. The conference represents a significant step in advancing the global dialogue on sustainable water resource management.

IIT Roorkee apart is its long-standing legacy and strategic geographical location, offering a rich ecosystem for water-related research and development. The institute's dedication to integrating socio-economic and cultural dimensions into technical water research positions it as a comprehensive hub for addressing multifaceted challenges. IIT Roorkee's collaborative initiatives, like the International Conference on the Future of Water Resources, further amplify its global impact, showcasing a commitment that extends beyond institutional boundaries. In essence, IIT Roorkee's water-centric departments and centers epitomize the institute's unwavering commitment to creating innovative solutions and fostering sustainable practices in the realm of water resources.