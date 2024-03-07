InsuranceDekho Launches 'SWRA—She Will Rise Again' Program; Aims To Support Women

Rishikesh (The Hawk): InsuranceDekho, India’s leading Insurtech brand, headquartered in Gurugram has recently launched ‘SWRA - She Will Rise Again’ an initiative that focuses on bringing back women on a career break. The company invited “the Magnificent Mary Kom” to unveil the program. This initiative intends to encourage women with a minimum one-year career gap to return to the workforce. The initiative is dedicated to providing them with equal opportunities, rights, and remuneration, ensuring they receive fair treatment and recognition at the workplace. Mary Kom, during her boxing journey, took a career break and is a perfect example of making a comeback, winning Olympic medals and world championships along the way. The initiative also aligns with the theme of the 2024 International Women’s Day ‘Invest in Women’. By removing obstacles for women who have taken career breaks, InsuranceDekho is investing in their professional growth and contributing towards gender equality and empowerment.

Divya Mohan, CHRO of InsuranceDekho, said, "We spoke with women from various walks of life who have shared the challenges they encounter when attempting to re-enter the workforce after a career break. Having left their work due to several reasons ranging from family responsibilities to health concerns, they fear that they will not be able to reclaim their previous position in the corporate world before they took a break. The primary objective of ‘SWRA’ is to focus on their psyche and instill the confidence they need to navigate the corporate world more effectively."