India hands over missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

New Delhi: On Saturday, India "gifted" its operational missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam, symbolising the two countries' deepening strategic alliance, especially in the marine sphere.

The ceremony to transfer the frontline battleship to the Vietnam People's Navy was presided over in Cam Ranh by Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, who is now on an official visit to Vietnam.

Officials from both countries confirmed that this was the first time India had given a fully functional corvette to a friendly foreign government.—Inputs from Agencies