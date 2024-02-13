India's International Movement To Unite Nations Organise Youth Conference At Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.), recognized as the largest youth-led organization globally, aims to bring together leaders of today and tomorrow under the framework of Indian values. At a personal level, I.I.M.U.N. empowers youth, providing them with the ability to become guiding lights and leaders of the future, by offering a global platform to tackle challenges.

Operating in 220 cities across 35 countries, I.I.M.U.N. has positively impacted the lives of 5 million students through its MUN conferences. Expanding its presence to Rishikesh, where a city-level council will be organized in collaboration with local schools from April 26th to April 28th, aims to inspire the youth of Rishikesh, who are active in various fields, to participate and uphold the prestige of their city.

The conference will commence with a grand inauguration ceremony, followed by engaging dialogues involving youth from diverse backgrounds. Your active participation during this time in your region will contribute to fostering deep and inspirational sentiments among the attendees. Following the grand inauguration, a three-day educational festival is scheduled. Committee sessions, where students will actively engage in lively debates, will focus on local, national, and international issues. These sessions will enhance their skills, encourage critical thinking, courage, and effective communication.

Finally, the conference will conclude with an excellent closing ceremony, where outstanding delegates of each committee will be honored, and their contributions recognized. The upcoming state-level council in Rishikesh is a testament to managing necessary resources to share India's future and tackle global challenges.