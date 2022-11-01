In Surat a man caught raping 2-year-old girl

Surat (The Hawk): In this district of Gujrat, a truck driver who was 25 years old was taken into custody after he was observed in the act of raping a young girl who was only two years old.

The POCSO and IPC sections for rape have been used by the police in their investigation of him.

IANS was told by an officer at the Vesu Police Station that on Monday evening, the police control room received a call reporting that a truck driver had taken a toddler from a slum area that was located under the Anuvrat Dwar flyover.

Following instructions from the control room, all of the PCR vehicles in the area immediately began searching for the truck. A vehicle with the licence plate number GJ-05- BT-4300 was successfully pursued by one PCR van and apprehended by it.

The infant was found to be bleeding heavily as the cops were searching the truck. She was taken directly for treatment at the local government hospital after being found unconscious. Shobhdeep Balkisan, who was recognised as the driver, was taken into custody and taken to have checked out medically.

The officer stated that the accused person will be brought before the court, where a request for remand would be made by the police.

