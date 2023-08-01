Impose president's rule in Manipur: DCW in report to President Murmu

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women has handed President Droupadi Murmu a report with interim suggestions, one of which is to immediately impose president's rule in Manipur and another is to establish a Supreme Court monitored SIT to probe riots in the state.

Swati Maliwal, head of DCW, visited Manipur last week to speak with those who have been affected by the ethnic violence that has plagued the state since May. Given the severity of the violence and the deep divisions between the two communities, the President of India should immediately declare a state of emergency under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution. According to the report, "the administration should be run by impartial people who both communities can trust."

The DCW has called for the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Supreme Court to investigate the causes and consequences of recent ethnic conflicts and the government's response to them.—Inputs from Agencies