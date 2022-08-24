IITRDF & Satia Industries Ltd Sign MoU For Establishing Research Laboratory & Skill Development Training Program

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITRoorkee) is launching a project for development of Advanced Packaging Research Laboratory and skill development program at Department of Paper Technology, Saharanpur Campus under the aegis of Satia Industries Limited.

Satia Industries Limited (SIL) is one of the biggest woods and agro-based paper plant industry with manufacturing facility located in district Shri Muktsar Sahib Punjab. SIL is listed in BSE and NSE and in-line with Government initiative to reduce dependency on import of papers and eliminate single use plastic from Indian market.

This is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Satia Industries Limited as delineated in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). MoU signing event held on 17thAugust 2022 at IIT Roorkee was graced by the presence of Mr. Chirag Satia, Executive Director of Satia Industries Limited, Board of Directors IITRDF - Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi, Prof. Manoranjan Parida, Prof. Partha Roy and Prof. Akshay Dvivedi, Santosh Kumar (Chief Executive Officer IITRDF), Prof.Sujay Chattopadhyay (Dean Saharanpur campus), Prof. DharmDutt(Head Paper Technology) and Finance Officer (IIT Roorkee). IIT Roorkee Development Foundationis a Section-8 Company (not-for-profit) of IIT Roorkee established on 12th May 2021.

Thisprogram will help science graduates coming from rural and remote areas in the vicinity of industries. Students will be prepared as testers in paper effluent testing. This skill development training will help students get absorbed in paper and pulp industries. Food loss and waste prevention strategies is among the sustainable development goals to effectively prevent and or reduce wastage. This program will encourage and train the students to integrate knowledge with awareness and pinpoint where along the food chain, for which foods and in which areas the greatest losses are produced and how to target efforts in the most effective way for waste prevention.

Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, ‘’IITRDF will enable the Institute’s pursuit of excellence by serving as a liaison between the Institute and donors. Our partnership with Satia Industries Limited (SIL) is a first plant in this direction. We wish that the partnership between IITRDF and SIL reaches the international standards of collaborations between universities and industries. The vision shared by Executive Director SIL shows a strong commitment of SIL towards sustainability and sensitivity towards environment. It is heartening to know that the first partner of IITRDF is already taking benefits of Carbon Credits as per the global aspirations of Corporate Social Responsibility.’’

Chirag Satia, Executive Director, Satia Industries Limited, highlights,"As a part of our strong commitment on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Satia Industry Ltd. is delighted that both IIT Roorkee and students from the region will benefit from this program. With growing potential of agro-industries to absorb young work force, this initiative will prove fruitful for the region. Satia Industries Ltd. is looking forward to work in close co-operation with IITRDF to pave out new potential collaboration opportunities to further strengthen our partnership.’’

Santosh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Roorkee Development Foundation, said,

“This MoU signing event has opened up avenues for strategic partnership between IITR Development Foundation and Satia Industries Limited. This first partnership of IIT Roorkee Development Foundation (IITRDF) will always remain special in the journey of the Foundation. The mandate of IITRDF is to raise funds to meet the growth aspirations and promotion of scientific and engineering innovation in IIT Roorkee. We will closely work with our donors to build and nurture relationships so as to make a positive impact on IIT Roorkee and society.’’