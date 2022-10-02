IIT Roorkee Organizes Farmers' Awareness Program At ‘Thaska’ Village Under GKMS Project

Roorkee (The Hawk): A farmer's awareness program was organized at 'Thaska' village of Narsan block, district Haridwar under "GraminKrishiMausamSewa (GKMS)" project operated at Department of Water Resources Development and Management (WRD&M), IIT Roorkee.

Prof. Ashish Pandey, Nodal Officer, GKMS Project addressed the program and said that farmers can not only reduce the cost of cultivation by the regular use of Agrometeorological Advisory Services but they can enhance the production and farm income too. He apprised that Agromet Field Unit (AMFU Roorkee)Roorkee is making continuous efforts to reach out these services up to each and every farmer of the district through technology.

An interaction session has also been performed between the farmers and scientists during the program.Prof.Basant Yadav and Prof.Kritika Kothari from WRD&M Department answered the queries raised by the farmers along with other speakers. Feedback from farmers were also collected for further improvement on these services. Dr Arvind Srivastava, Technical Officer, GKMS project convened the program. Jaipal Singh Saini, a senior farmer from NaglaAimad village headed the program.

M. Tech. and Ph. D. scholars of the WRD&M Department also attended the program. ChhavirajJaishi, an M.Tech student from Nepal and Abel W. Jena, a student from the North-East African country of Eritrea, asked farmers about the benefits of agro-meteorological advisory services. They showed interest to know thathow these services are useful for farmers.

Yogendra Pal Saini from Jhabreda, Jitendra Kumar Saini, Thakur Kushal Pal Singh, Om Prakash Saini, Dr.Rajendra, Kuldeep Chauhanfrom Thaska and Jaipal Singh Saini from NaglaAimad were attended the program along with other farmers. Ram Bhool, progressive farmer and coordinator of Farmer's Awareness Programme proposed formal vote of thanks at the end.