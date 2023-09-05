IIT Roorkee Observes Teacher's Day By Felicitating Teachers With Outstanding Teaching And Research Awards

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), an institute of national and international gravitas, observes and celebrates Teachers Day at the OP Jain Auditorium, Department of Civil Engineering on September 5th, 2023. The program started with a tribute to the late Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, one of the most recognized and influential Indian thinkers in academia.

Prof. K K Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, Prof. U.P. Singh. Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee, Dean of Faculty Affairs Prof. Ashwani Kumar Sharma, other Deans, Associate Deans and Heads of the Department presided over the chair on this auspicious occasion.

The tone of the occasion was set high by felicitating faculty members with “Outstanding Teaching and Research Awards for the year 2023" in UG and PG categories for their outstanding performance in teaching, followed by reading of citations by Heads of departments and presentation of Professor Bal Krishna Outstanding Teacher Award of the Department of Mathematics and Ramkumar prize for Outstanding Teaching & Research in PG category. The Outstanding Teacher award also carries a Citation, a memento and a cash prize of ?1.0 lakh. Following is the list of awardees:

(1) Under (UG) Category

=Prof. Naveen Kumar Navani, Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering

=Prof. K.S. Hari Prasad, Department of Civil Engineering

=Prof. Ravi Sharma, Department of Earth Sciences

Under (PG) Category:

=Prof. Pradip K. Maji, Department of Polymer & Process Engineering

=Prof. Vipul Rastogi, Department of Physics

=Prof. Sanjeev Kumar has been selected for the Prof. Bal Krishna ‘Outstanding Teacher Award (2023) of the Department of Mathematics

=Prof. Ranjana Pathania, Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering, has been selected for the Ramkumar Prize for Outstanding Teaching & Research (2023).

On this Teachers' Day, Professor K.K. Pant, the Director of IIT Roorkee, expressed his profound joy and appreciation. He remarked, "I immensely appreciate all the awardees who generously shared their experiences and insights, making this event truly memorable. A good teacher goes beyond the mere transmission of knowledge; they inspire, encourage, and ignite curiosity in the minds of their students."

Furthermore, Professor K.K. Pant extended his heartfelt congratulations to the award winners, acknowledging their outstanding contributions in positively transforming the lives of a significant number of students.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Prof. Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Dean of Faculty Affairs, IIT Roorkee, said, “I would like to congratulate the winners and teachers who are giving their best efforts to the students with their experiences. I am also grateful to all these awardees who came forward and shared their views and made this event a great success. “