IIT Roorkee Announces The Distinguished Alumnus Awards Ceremony-2022 On The Institute's 176th Foundation Day

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) recognized outstanding Alumni through the presentation of Distinguished Alumnus Awards of 2022 on the occasion of the Institute’s Foundation Day. This recognition took place against the backdrop of the tranquil surroundings in front of the iconic Main building, creating a serene ambience for the occasion. The contributions should be self-evident to the peers in the category, namely Academic or Research Excellence, Excellence in Engineering or Technology Innovation, Excellence in Leadership in the Government or Public Sector, Excellence in Leadership in the Private Sector, Entrepreneurial Excellence, Excellence in Service to the Society. The Distinguished Young Alumnus Award (DYAA) is conferred to IIT Roorkee Alumni below 40.

The Outstanding Service Awards (OSA) recognizes Excellence in Academics and Research by strengthening the IIT Roorkee community’s academic, research and development efforts. By enabling faculty and students to showcase and promote their work nationally and internationally. And by promoting Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy from State or Central Government or private industry.

The Distinguished Alumnus Awards are given to alumni of the University of Roorkee (UOR) or IIT Roorkee (IITR) to recognize their exceptional contributions in six categories. Nominations for DAA are invited from all over the world, and anyone can submit nominations online. The Distinguished Alumnus Awards are given on Foundation Day and 25th November every year.

Distinguished Alumnus Awardees:

Ms. Rashmi Verma (1977 - B.E. - Chemical Engineering): Ms. Rashmi Verma is Co-Founder and currently CTO of the company, MapmyIndia. She is one of India’s first woman tech entrepreneurs.

Prof. Ambrish Chandra (1977 - B.E. - Electrical Engineering): Prof. Ambrish Chandra is Full Professor of Electrical Engineering with the École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS), Montréal, QC, Canada, since 1999.

Prof. Bharat Bhasker (1980 - B.E. – Electronics & Communication Engineering): Prof. Bharat Bhasker is presently Director at IIM Ahmedabad. He obtained his Ph.D. and master’s degree in Computer Science at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, USA.

Shri Kamal Bali (1981 - B.E. – Electrical Engineering): Shri Kamal Bali has been spearheading reputed Indian and multi-national organizations as CEO for twenty years, in an illustrious career spanning over four decades.

Shri Vinay Kumar Tripathi (1982 - B.E. – Electrical Engineering): Shri Vinay Kumar Tripathi (1982 - B.E. – Electrical Engineering) Former Chairman, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways (from 01-01-2022 to 31-12-2022). Shri Tripathi joined Railways through Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) in 1983 Batch.

Shri. Harish Kumar (1993 - MSc. - Physics): Shri. Harish Kumar (1993 MSc Physics), Founder- Ability on Wheels, is a differently abled person with a passion for driving.

Dr. Amit K. Gupta (2000- B.E. - Electrical Engineering): Dr. Amit K. Gupta is Head of Rolls-Royce Electrical at Rolls-Royce Singapore Pte Ltd. He is Director of the Electrical Programme at Rolls-Royce at NTU Corporate lab and Rolls-Royce Director for the Electrical Power System Integration Lab at NTU.

Mr. Rajat Shikhar (2001-B.Tech.-CivilEngineering): Mr. Rajat Shikhar Co-Founder & CPTO at Dealshare, has been part of the Indian e-commerce ecosystem for more than 15 years and contributed to building products and technology from e-com 1.0 to social commerce.

Distinguished Young Alumnus Awardees:

Mr. Saurabh Sancheti (2007 - B.Tech. - Electronics and Communication Engineering): Mr. Saurabh Sancheti Group CFO - Jio Platforms, is an accomplished business leader with a successful track record of scaling multiple businesses across media, internet, and digital platforms.

Mr. Nishant Chandra (2014 - B.Tech. - Production and Industrial Engineering): Mr. Nishant Chandra, Co-Founder of Newton School, has always been driven by the idea of creating democratic educational models.

Mr. Siddharth Maheshwari (2014 - B.Tech. - Computer Science Engineering): Mr. Siddharth Maheshwari is the Co-founder of Newton School. Through its unique programs, Newton School is democratizing access to tech education, breaking down financial and geographic barriers, and enabling individuals to achieve their dreams of becoming future tech leaders.

Outstanding Service Awardees:

Shri. Mohinder L. Nayyar (1966 - B.E. - Mechanical Engineering): Mr. Mohinder L. Nayyar (1966 BE Mechanical Engineering), is ASME Life Fellow and recipient of 2016 Distinguished Alumnus Award of IIT Roorkee, ASME Melvin J. Green Medal, the highest award in Codes and Standards, and numerous other national and international awards.

Shri Pradeep Kumar Kapse (1972 - B.E. - Mechanical Engineering): Shri Pradeep Kumar Kapse (1972 BE Mechanical Engineering), Technical Advisor Eicher Motors Ltd. Started his career from Tata Motors Ltd as Graduate Apprentice Trainee in 1972 and impressed the organization to select him as executive assistant to the Director and GM. While working there, he was introduced to the chairman of Tata Motors as a young engineer.

Shri B. V. R. Mohan Reddy, BoG Chairman, IIT Roorkee, expressed his deepest gratitude. He said, "Our talented alumni' choice to pursue excellence in their chosen paths through their dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to their craft is a beacon of inspiration to current students and future generations. Their accomplishments remind us why our academic institution continues to be a cradle of brilliance and a hub for fostering talent. We celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments, symbolizing the transformative power of education, resilience, and unwavering determination."

Speaking on the occasion, Prof K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, "My heartfelt congratulations go out to all the awardees. Many outstanding researchers and institutions have been recognized with these awards for their Research, Engineering and Leadership excellence. Awards like these are a great way to recognize research excellence in India. By advancing the frontiers of knowledge, impactful research benefits the country and the world at large. We hope their accomplishments further inspire young researchers to pursue excellence in their respective fields."

Prof. R.D. Garg, Dean of Resources & Alumni Affairs, IIT Roorkee, avers, "The Distinguished Alumnus Awards ceremony organized by the institute motivates the present students vicariously to live the life they aspire to achieve in the future."