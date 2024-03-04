IIT Roorkee & NIH Empowering Responsible Water Management and Circular Economy - Roorkee Water Conclave 2024

Global Partnerships - Strengthening Water Security Worldwide towards a Water-Secure Future by Harnessing Collective Wisdom and Expertise

Roorkee (The Hawk): Today marks the inauguration of the highly anticipated Roorkee Water Conclave 2024, a collaborative initiative by the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) and the National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee (NIH). Esteemed participants, experts, and stakeholders from around the globe convene here in Roorkee, a city renowned for its contributions to water management, to delve into the critical issues of responsible water management and the circular economy, paving the way for a sustainable future.



The Roorkee Water Conclave, a prestigious international conference held biennially in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, India, is jointly organized by the IIT Roorkee and the NIH Roorkee. This esteemed event serves as a pivotal platform for global discourse on water resources management, attracting diverse participants from researchers to policymakers. With a focus on topics ranging from water management to emerging technologies, the conference facilitates interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange. IIT Roorkee's prominent role in organizing the event underscores its leadership and commitment to advancing the field of water resources management, making the Roorkee Water Conclave a cornerstone event for professionals worldwide.



Under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India, the conclave sets sail to cultivate a shared comprehension of circular economy principles and water sector resilience. The ministry's backing reaffirms the government's steadfast dedication to addressing urgent issues like water scarcity, pollution, and sustainability.



Prof. Berit Arheimer, an esteemed hydrologist from the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI), and President International Association for Hydrological Sciences. emphasized the critical role of collaborative platforms like the Roorkee Water Conclave in addressing global water challenges. She highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary dialogue and knowledge exchange in developing sustainable water management solutions that benefit societies worldwide.



Roorkee, home to prestigious institutions like IIT Roorkee and NIH, stands as a beacon of excellence in water-related research and education. The partnership between the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) and IIT Roorkee amplifies the impact of the Roorkee Water Conclave, combining expertise from two esteemed institutions with a rich legacy in the water sector. With its profound understanding of hydrological research and policy, NIH enriches discussions and fosters collaboration towards sustainable water solutions. Meanwhile, IIT RRoorkee's177-year legacy underscores its leadership in conducting cutting-edge research, offering comprehensive education programs, and developing innovative technologies to address water challenges. Their collective excellence and expertise significantly enhance the value of the event, contributing to its success in advancing sustainable water management practices nationally and internationally.



"The Roorkee Water Conclave is a testament to our commitment to advancing knowledge and fostering collaboration in the critical area of water management. Through platforms like these, we can harness the collective wisdom of academia, industry, and government to address the pressing challenges of water scarcity and pollution. With the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, this event gains added significance, showcasing governmental dedication to overcoming water-related issues as water is the essence of life, and its sustainable management is paramount for the well-being of present and future generations." – said Prof. K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, during the Presidential Address.



"The Roorkee Water Conclave provides a unique opportunity for stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, and chart a course towards sustainable water management. By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, including the distinguished contributions of IIT Roorkee, we can address the complex challenges facing our water resources and pave the way for a more sustainable future." – Dr. M.K. Goel, Director, National Institute of Hydrology Roorkee.



The Roorkee Water Conclave 2024 commenced with an illustrious lineup of speakers, including Prof. Arun Kumar, Convener of RWC2024, who reflected on the event's legacy and present context. Following him, Prof. Ankit Agarwal, Department of Hydrology, shed light on the proceedings and arrangements for the conclave.. The release of the volume containing theme concepts and abstracts marked a pivotal moment in the conclave, promising fruitful discussions and collaborations.



The Roorkee Water Conclave 2024 marks the continuation of a tradition initiated with the inaugural event in 2020, which focused on "Hydrological Aspects of Climate Change," followed by the second edition in 2022, themed "Water Security and Sustainable Development." As the third installment of this esteemed conference, the Roorkee Water Conclave 2024 builds upon its legacy of addressing pressing water-related issues. With over 50 international experts and more than 12 sponsors/exhibitors participating, alongside the forthcoming publication of a book with Springer and two special issues in peer-reviewed journals, the event solidifies its position as a global leader in water research and innovation. Through its diverse technical sessions covering themes such as water governance, circular economy, smart management, and ecosystem rejuvenation, the conclave endeavors to drive meaningful discourse and action towards a more resilient and water-secure future.



The conference on "Responsible Water Management and Circular Economy" strives to promote understanding and implementation of circular economy principles in the water sector. By integrating insights from various disciplines, it aims to facilitate collaboration among stakeholders and accelerate the adoption of sustainable water management practices. As we embark on this transformative journey, let us leverage the collective wisdom and expertise gathered in Roorkee to chart a course towards a water-secure and sustainable future for future generations.