IIT Roorkee & EIL Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Research And Innovation

Roorkee (The Hawk): A historic collaboration has been forged between the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), an esteemed academic institute of national importance, and Engineers India Limited (EIL), a leading Engineering, Technology and Total energy consultancy company. This landmark partnership aims to drive innovation and advance research in critical areas of green technologies, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of scientific excellence.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between IIT Roorkee and EIL outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation in research-related activities. Leveraging their respective expertise and resources, both organizations are set to embark on collaborative projects focusing on cutting-edge research initiatives.

At the forefront of this collaboration is a joint commitment towards sustainability and resource utilization. Key research domains identified for exploration include innovative methods for converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into valuable chemicals, demonstrating a dedication to mitigating greenhouse gas emissions while unlocking economic opportunities. This also includes pioneering efforts in the tri-reforming of methane to produce syngas, catalytic conversions of CO2 into olefin and methanol, and the development of catalytic processes for converting lignocellulosic biomass into high-value chemicals. These endeavors signify a profound commitment of both the organizations towards environmental stewardship and the transition towards a circular, green and bio-based economy.

This collaboration between IIT Roorkee and EIL signifies a significant advancement in the pursuit of sustainable innovation. Together, the partnership leverages collective expertise and resources to address pressing environmental challenges and pioneer solutions for a greener and more prosperous future. By combining strengths and a shared commitment to excellence, this collaboration is poised to drive impactful change and create a lasting legacy of sustainability for generations to come.

The partnership signifies a fusion of academic excellence and industry prowess, poised to deliver impactful solutions with global relevance. Through this collaboration, both entities aim to address pressing challenges in fields such as renewable energy, sustainable development, and environmental conservation.

Ms Vartika Shukla, Chairman & Managing Director at Engineers India Limited (EIL), New Delhi, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with IIT Roorkee. By harnessing the collective strengths of our organizations, we aim to drive innovation and make significant contributions to research and development in critical areas."

Speaking about the collaboration Prof. KK Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, said: "Collaboration is at the heart of innovation, and our partnership with Engineers India Limited represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards scientific excellence. Together, we're poised to unlock new possibilities, push boundaries, and create solutions that will shape a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come."

The MOU between IIT Roorkee and EIL underscores a commitment to collaborative research, knowledge exchange, and mutual growth. It sets the stage for a dynamic partnership that promises to push the boundaries of innovation and contribute to the advancement of science and technology.