IIT Roorkee's Silver Jubilee Reunion: 1998 (Inc. 1999 B. Arch.)

Roorkee (The Hawk): IIT Roorkee marks an Historic Occasion with the 1998 Batch (inc. 1999 B.Arch.) Silver Jubilee Reunion, celebrated from November 17 to November 19, 2023. The essence of the event was companionship, nostalgia, and a significant commitment to excellence. Approximately 210 members, including alumni and their cherished family members, gathered to celebrate their shared journey at this prestigious institution.

During the reunion, the 1998 Batch displayed their unwavering dedication to their beloved Alma Mater by making an extraordinary donation of approximately one crore plus INR. The generous donation will play a crucial role in enhancing both the infrastructure development and overall improvement of the facilities at Rajendra Bhawan at IIT Roorkee.

In acknowledging this remarkable gesture, Prof K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, stated, “The enduring connection between our alumni and our institution serves as a powerful source of strength. We wholeheartedly thank our alumni for their continuous support, which enables us to achieve greater heights and create a positive impact on the world."

Prof. R.D. Garg, Dean of Resources & Alumni Affairs, expressed gratitude, saying, "Our alumni's dedication to our Alma Mater, as well as their generous donations, serve as a catalyst for the future success and innovation of our students."

The reunion provided a platform for alumni to reconnect, reminisce, and share their successes and experiences with their peers. The 1998 Batch (inc. 1999 B.Arch.), with their extraordinary contribution, reaffirmed the lasting impact of IIT Roorkee on their lives and their commitment to giving back. This momentous event not only celebrated the bonds formed at IIT Roorkee but also demonstrated the profound influence alumni can have on the institution's future. The generosity and dedication of the 1998 (inc. 1999 B.Arch.) Batch exemplify the spirit of giving back and the enduring legacy of IIT Roorkee.