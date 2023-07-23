If Cong wins in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel will be 'first in line' for CM post: T S Singhdeo

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdeo of Chhattisgarh said on Sunday that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would be at the head of the Congress's "collective leadership" in the next assembly elections, and that if the Congress were to win, Baghel would be "first in line" to be considered for the position of chief minister.

Singhdeo told PTI that if a chief minister is not replaced, it is because the party still has faith in him or her to lead them to victory and "why should the captain be changed" afterward.

Some are expecting 75 or more seats for his party in the 90-seat assembly, while he thinks the Congress might win anywhere from 60 to 75 or more seats. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress gained 68 seats.—Inputs from Agencies