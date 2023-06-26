Vijay Garg

A zoologist is an expert in the systematic and scientific study of the structure and functions, form and distribution of animal life. These professionals basically concentrate on the study of animal’s structure, behaviour, origin, life processes, conditions and diseases.

Zoologist as a career has attained greater importance in the past few years, owing to the awareness among the human being about the need and importance of the animal kingdom in the life of humans. Thus career as a zoologist is a great choice for those aspirants who have a genuine interest in all kind of wildlife as well as domestic animals.

One should be able to work effectively, independently or as part of a team. Good communication, self-discipline, patience, and good physical stamina are some other qualities, one should have to be on the path of becoming a zoologist. They should also be able to think quickly in an emergency or dangerous situations. No doubt some basic qualities and proper qualification can produce an excellent zoologist from an aspirant.

Zoologist Eligibility

The minimum educational qualification for becoming eligible to become a Zoologist course is the 12th class with Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Zoologist Required Skills

Zoologists possess an interest in animals and the environment; an aptitude for science, particularly biology and chemistry; the ability to carry out detailed work accurately and methodically.

They also have the ability to plan research, analyse and interpret data, and write reports; practical skills and problem-solving skills.

They must have patience, perseverance and the ability to concentrate for long periods; the ability to work as part of a multi-disciplinary team; strong communication.

They should also be able to develop and test new drugs; improving agricultural crops and livestock; disease and pest control; conserving endangered habitats and species; animal welfare and education.

How to become a Zoologist?

The aspiring candidates have to follow the following steps to become a Zoologist.

Step 1

Interested candidate with at least 60% marks (in some universities of repute) in 10+2 with science as the stream has to apply for the admission in undergraduate courses in Zoology offered by nearly all the science university throughout the country. Selection to the graduate courses like B.Sc. with Specialization in Zoology is based on merit i.e. the marks secured in the final exams of 10+2 and through entrance tests in some of the reputed universities.

Step 2

After completion of the graduation admission to the Postgraduate, M.Sc. (Zoology) courses are based on the performance of the candidates in the graduation.

Step 3

Equipped with a Masters degree, the aspiring candidates can look for some jobs in the various concerned departments of the state and Centre Governments.

Zoologist Job Description

Zoologists study how the animals live and thrive in their natural, artificial and laboratory surroundings.

They study the way animals interact with each other, how they react to change in their habitat, and how they can adapt to new surroundings and survive.

Zoologists are also responsible to gather and investigate biological information to determine the effect on the environment, caused by the current and future use of land and water resources.

Zoologists usually work in zoos as directors, curators or zookeepers. Directors are responsible for fundraising and public relations; curators oversee the functioning of the zoo and the acquisition of animals, and zookeepers are responsible for the daily hands-on care of the animals. Increasingly, some zoologists are working in areas of conservation, breeding and the protection and preservation of species. Mammalogists study Mammals, Ornithologists study Birds, Ichthyologists study Fish, and Herpetologists study Reptiles.

Zoologist Salary

Zoologist salary depends largely upon their academic qualification, institute or university from which the degree is attained and the level of work experience they have achieved. To start with, the fresh Graduates from some of the prestigious universities can get anything between Rs.4,50,000 to Rs.5,00,000 as an annual salary.

—The Hawk Features