How much space will be left for man and his feelings in the world of modernization and technology?

After reaching a city after a long time, it was felt that there has been a lot of shortage of people driving three wheeler rickshaws and in its place the trend of e-rickshaws has increased. Whenever one sees such cities, one can remember the withered bodies of hardworking people who used to carry and fetch passengers from morning to evening to support their families. It is true that nowadays the emphasis of concern about the environmentThe trend of e-rickshaws has increased, it is pollution-free from the point of view of increase in money and environment, but the rickshaw driver who used to feel like carrying passengers by tying a towel on the rickshaw, will no longer be seen with e-rickshaw drivers.

There is also the question of the humanitarian aspect of the profession. The realms of suffering and experience have changed. The context of modern technology has become wider, the questions of humanity have become more complicated. However, those who closely observed the life of those old rickshaw pullers would remember that they lived in a small town in a city.Mr. lived in Gumti-Kholi, where all the rickshaw pullers, about twenty-five or fifty in number, used to flatter their rickshaw owner. In the memory of the bygone days, one gets a glimpse of how when someone unloaded two or three sacks from the bus, all the rickshaw pullers present there used to surround the bus from all sides. Everyone used to think that we can get a ride and earn some money. The rickshaw puller with whom a person used to negotiate, used to take out the luggage of his passenger from the bus and keep it on his rickshaw. used to wipe the dust of the seat with a pot andUsed to do it on the top too, so that the sun doesn't hit. But in the rapidly changing landscape, those rickshaw pullers and their rickshaws are now lost. In their place, an e-rickshaw driver with a higher speed than them comes slowly and leaves the ride for a lower fare.

Sweetness and spontaneity are disappearing in colloquial language and behaviour. While getting down from the earlier rickshaw, there used to be some reduction in the fare, then the patheticness on both sides used to create a different image. Then the nature of the rickshaw driver was so humane at times that the ride would take a touch. today machine uC is needed, but with it everything is becoming mechanical. The way the number of electric buses and e-rickshaws has increased in big metros, those resources which were not mechanical are disappearing at the same speed. City buses are now air-conditioned and the temperature outside is warm and sunny. As a person enters from a cold to a warm environment, his skin gradually acclimatises. Many times we get absorbed in the new, but the old time remains fresh in the memories even after being forgotten. studying in the cityThe students often clashed with the rickshaw puller over the fare and the rickshaw puller also understood the helplessness of the students. Now the machine does not have that sensation. That sweetness is no longer there in vehicles with electric and automatic tickets. We are all traveling in the same bus or private taxis from morning to evening. In a run-of-the-mill life, a person connected to the land works hard, maintains patience, to reduce his poverty and poverty gradually.

Those people are no more, but their memories still teach a lot. tough times in themI have immense potential to do so. The difference is that they work hard with their lives for their livelihood, yet they are two or four due to lack of even enough food. On the other hand, the absence of hard work among people living a luxurious life is not a new thing. Rather, perhaps this habit has also been a tool to capture their resources. Despite this, the world is established only by hard work. And in this case, the life of the lower class is hard work. The paths told in life do not seem as difficult as it seems difficult to understand the mindset of those who walk on them.Is. The question is who has the flexibility to choose the easy path. The growing clan of private sectors is infiltrating the public sectors. Big machines are doing the work of human beings and now the new coming machines are doing the work of big machines in a few moments. Human beings not getting work is no longer a matter of concern for the functionaries of our society and power. Sometimes it becomes difficult to understand how much space will be left for human beings and their sensibilities in the world of modernization and technology.