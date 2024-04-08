    Menu
    Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Google marks Surya Grahan with special animation

    The Hawk
    April8/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Follow NASA for an Exclusive Live Stream of the Eclipse, Visible in Selected Countries. Experience the Enigmatic Beauty of the Sun's Corona Through Google's Animated Feature.

    New Delhi: A total solar eclipse is slated to take place today when the Moon will pass between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking out the Sun's light.

    It will be a treat for skywatchers to witness one of the biggest celestial phenomena of 2024.

    The Sun will remain cloaked for four minutes, during which its enigmatic outer layer will be illuminated.

    While the solar eclipse won't be visible to people in India, a partial eclipse can be witnessed by those who live in Colombia, Spain, Venezuela, Ireland, Portal, Iceland, the United Kingdom, and some Caribbean countries.

    Ahead of this astronomical spectacle, Google curated a special animation.

    When users type the search term "solar eclipse" on Google, then they can see a graphic overlay depicting the phenomena: the moment when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, revealing just the sun's outermost layer called the corona.

    One can experience the total solar eclipse with NASA. The space agency will start its live stream on April 8 at 5:00 pm GMT (10:30 pm IST) and continue until 8:00 pm GMT (1:30 am IST).

    The whole event will take about two and a half hours, but totality will only last about four minutes.

