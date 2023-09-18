Hotel sealed in Hyderabad over food safety concerns

Hyderabad: Municipal authorities in Hyderabad have sealed a hotel due to severe food safety and hygiene concerns.

The Food Safety Wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sealed Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad after it found that the management failed to take corrective measures to maintain hygienic conditions in the hotel.

The follow-up inspection was conducted on Sunday, two days after the first inspection following a complaint by a customer.

The officials during the first inspection had found significant irregularities in the hotel’s adherence to safety standards. They had collected food samples on suspicion of violation of provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and sent the same to the state food laboratory.

The officials had issued a notice to the hotel management asking it to close the premises and rectify the identified issues. However, during the follow-up inspection the officials found that the management has not taken required steps to improve hygienic conditions.

The Food Security Wing officials said that the management had failed to address the food safety concerns adequately. Following their report, GHMC decided to seal the hotel. The municipal body wrote to the district administration for further actions against the hotel’s management.

Earlier, the police had booked the management of the popular hotel after a customer complained that he fell ill after having breakfast at the hotel on September 15.

Mohammed Zameeruddin had complained to Monda Market police station that he along with his friends had ordered Mutton Kheema Roti. One of them Mahmood suddenly started vomiting. The complainant alleged that an unpleasant odor was emanating from the dish.

The police had registered a case under Sections 273 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code.

—IANS