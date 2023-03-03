Holi Was Not Like This

Vijay Garg

Holi contains the melody of life. Till now we have been seeing Holi as it is, but now Holi is sad. The zeal and enthusiasm is missing. Perhaps it got the eye of the 'new age'. 'New Age' means, new thinking and new lifestyle. When the lifestyle changes, the way of celebrating festivals also changes. However, it is not only about Holi, but it is more or less the same with every festival. Since Holi has a deep connection with folk-life, folk-culture with the intimacy of relationships and its warmth.Bright colors were visible in it, so it takes more years for the color of Holi to fade. Now neither the melody of brotherhood and mutual harmony nor the color of folk culture remains in Holi. Once upon a time, as soon as the festival of Holi approached, the beats of Dholak and the songs of Fag on the manjirs started resonating all around. Fag's melody mixed with Vasanti Bayar used to be at the peak of emotionality. It felt as if the whole universe was dancing. But modernity has taken its toll. The talk of the city is far away, now even in the rural environment, the beat of the dholak is not heard along with the melody of Phag.I have to There was a time, when Fagua's gathering used to be decorated in someone's hallway. People from all walks of life would participate in that gathering. There was a solid arrangement of syrup-water and color-gulal. Someone singing 'Hori' used to strike in a simple voice, then someone else would support him by holding his strike. Then it would be repeated with intensity for a long time in different voices. People would also have different expressions in the chorus of Phag. This would have been a special attraction for the children. Some would cross their legs and beat like a drum on both knees, while others' eyes would do strange things. AnyIf he would have stroked his long hair according to the rhythm, then someone would have made the shape of his mouth as if someone had given him bitter gourd juice! When the impulse of the raga was at its peak, more than half the people would be on their knees. The combined sound of water dissolving juice in Fizz. With the rapid beat on the dholak, it seemed that the dholak would explode now or then. An incomparable-wonderful sight of brotherhood and mutual harmony. But now Holi has caught the eye of urbanism. Now the catchy Holi songs like 'Holi Khele Raghubira Awadh Mein, Hole Khele Raghubira…', and 'Aaj Birj Mein Hori Re Rasiya…' are no longer heard. Instead of these traditional songs, lewd and obscene songs have made their place. Before the month of Holi, obscene songs start playing loudly in the name of Holi in three-wheelers and buses. This makes it difficult for women to move anywhere. Even on the day of Holi, people are seen playing cards in different villages. The Holi of the entire village has been limited to first tolls, then family and now husband-wife and children. A group of mischievous youths are no longer drenched in dark colors in search of an easily irritated old man.Does it Do not convert their anger into laughter. Not only the city, the youth of the villages are also busy on WhatsApp and YouTube. The elderly have now become a worthless commodity. Now people are ready to kill on every matter. Now there is no carefree mood as before and no tolerance as before. There is no intimacy in family and social relationships as before. It didn't happen all of a sudden. We got so engrossed in the race of modernity that we didn't realize that we are getting disconnected from our culture.

—The Hawk Features