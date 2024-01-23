Himanta Biswa Sarma directs DGP to file case against him: Rahul Gandhi

Amidst Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma instructs DGP to file a case against Rahul Gandhi over alleged crowd provocation. Congress claims interference in student interaction at a Meghalaya university, linking it to Union Home Minister's directives.

Guwahati: On Tuesday the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to take action, against Rahul Gandhi for inciting a crowd. This decision was made in response to claims by the Congress party that Rahul Gandhi was prevented from interacting with students at an university in Meghalaya during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Congress party has accused the Union Home Minister of orchestrating this interference.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/congress's-nyay-yatra-barred-in-guwahati



According to reports instructions, from the Union minister were conveyed to the university authorities through the office of Assams Chief Minister. Rahul Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a journey organized by the Congress party from Manipur to Mumbai. On Tuesday the Yatra entered Assam from Meghalaya marking its final leg through this state. The plan is for it to traverse Assam until January 25th.