Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu

Chennai (The Hawk): Parts of Tamil Nadu have experienced intense rain, and more rain is expected over the next few days, according to the Met Department.

The Ramanathapuram district administration has proclaimed a holiday for all educational institutions due to the heavy showers.

The districts of Dindigul, Madurai, the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Myladuthurai, Ranipet, Vellore, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore, and Namakkal reported heavy rain and thunderstorms as well.

According to the Met Department, cyclonic circulation over central portions of the southern Bay of Bengal is to blame for the heavy rain.

Rains are likely to be brought on by thunderstorms, and the current weather is expected to last until October 12.

The weatherman is perplexed by the state's heavy rains before the arrival of the northeast monsoon, which is anticipated to hit the state in the final week of October.

Nearly all of the state's reservoirs are full.

Stormwater drains will soon be finished, according to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and the Public Works Department has been given instructions to finish the project before the state is hit by the northeast monsoon.

