    Haryana: Five children killed, 15 injured as school bus overturns in Mahendragarh

    The Hawk
    April11/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Police suspect drunk driving, extensive investigation underway. Community in shock, calls for stringent school transportation safety measures intensify.

    5 students killed, 15 injured as school bus overturns in Haryana

    Mahendragarh (Haryana): Five students were killed, and 15 others were injured after a private school bus they were travelling in overturned in Kanina town of Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Thursday, officials said.

    Dr Ravi Kaushik, a doctor at Nihal Hospital, said that four students were brought dead, whereas one succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

    "Four students were brought dead, and one critical student who was put on a ventilator passed away at the hospital. 15 injured students have been referred to another hospital. SDM and administration are present," the doctor said.

    The police said that the preliminary investigation suggest s that the driver was driving the bus under the influence of alcohol.
    "Upon receiving the information of the incident, we reached the spot. The driver is suspected to be intoxicated. Further investigation into the matter is underway," Mahendragarh Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Bhan said.

    One of the students who got injured in the accident said that the bus was overspeeding and collided with a canal, leading to the accident.
    "The driver was drunk, and the bus was overspeeding. As soon as the driver tried to take a turn, the bus collided with a canal and overturned. There were 50 students on the bus," the student told police.

    —ANI

