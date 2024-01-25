Haridwar: Child suffering from blood cancer dies as Mother repeatedly immerse him in the Ganges

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Haridwar, where a woman repeatedly immersed her own 5-year-old child in the Ganges, leading to his death. It is reported that the child was suffering from blood cancer, and the relatives hoped that immersing him in the Ganges would cure him. Consequently, they continuously dipped the child in the river, while the family chanted mantras on the banks of the Ganges. Unfortunately, the child passed away after these attempts.



Although several people standing nearby attempted to stop the woman upon hearing the child's cries, she did not heed their words and continued to immerse the child in the Ganges. It was only when people managed to restrain the woman that a significant amount of time had passed, and the child had already died.