    Menu
    Local

    Haridwar Police's crackdown on drug traffickers continues: Smack smuggling on bike intercepted.

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    November26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    6.15 grams of smack seized, bike used for smuggling confiscated.

    Haridwar Police's crackdown on drug traffickers

    Haridwar (The Hawk): In a proactive move towards Uttarakhand's 'Drug-Free Devbhoomi Mission 2025', Haridwar SSP's stringent directives led to the arrest of Ankit Kumar, son of Rakesh from Prem Puri, Jamalpur Jwalapur, Haridwar. He was caught smuggling 6.15 grams of smack on a bike near Rishikul Bridge.

    Arrest Details:
    Name: Ankit Kumar, son of Rakesh
    Residence: Prem Puri, Jamalpur Jwalapur, Haridwar

    Seized:

    6.15 grams of illegal smack
    Bike used in smuggling
    Police Team:

    Inspector Vikram Singh
    SI 307 Anand Tomar
    SI 1280 Chetan".

    Categories :LocalTags :Haridwar Police Action Smack Seizure Drug Trafficking Bust Devbhoomi Mission 2025 Uttarakhand Security Law Enforcement Efforts Drug Free Haridwar
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in