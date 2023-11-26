Haridwar Police's crackdown on drug traffickers continues: Smack smuggling on bike intercepted.

6.15 grams of smack seized, bike used for smuggling confiscated.

Haridwar (The Hawk): In a proactive move towards Uttarakhand's 'Drug-Free Devbhoomi Mission 2025', Haridwar SSP's stringent directives led to the arrest of Ankit Kumar, son of Rakesh from Prem Puri, Jamalpur Jwalapur, Haridwar. He was caught smuggling 6.15 grams of smack on a bike near Rishikul Bridge.



Arrest Details:

Name: Ankit Kumar, son of Rakesh

Residence: Prem Puri, Jamalpur Jwalapur, Haridwar



Seized:



6.15 grams of illegal smack

Bike used in smuggling

Police Team:



Inspector Vikram Singh

SI 307 Anand Tomar

SI 1280 Chetan".