Haridwar (The Hawk): In a proactive move towards Uttarakhand's 'Drug-Free Devbhoomi Mission 2025', Haridwar SSP's stringent directives led to the arrest of Ankit Kumar, son of Rakesh from Prem Puri, Jamalpur Jwalapur, Haridwar. He was caught smuggling 6.15 grams of smack on a bike near Rishikul Bridge.
Arrest Details:
Name: Ankit Kumar, son of Rakesh
Residence: Prem Puri, Jamalpur Jwalapur, Haridwar
Seized:
6.15 grams of illegal smack
Bike used in smuggling
Police Team:
Inspector Vikram Singh
SI 307 Anand Tomar
SI 1280 Chetan".
Haridwar Police's crackdown on drug traffickers continues: Smack smuggling on bike intercepted.
6.15 grams of smack seized, bike used for smuggling confiscated.
