    Menu
    Local

    Haridwar News: Makar Sankranti 2024 Unveils Spiritual Fervor at Har Ki Pauri Amid Challenging Fog

    author-img
    The Hawk
    January15/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Despite Dense Fog and Cold Temperatures, Thousands Take Holy Dip in Ganges

    Makar Sankranti Snan Haridwar

    Haridwar News (The Hawk): On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a significant Hindu festival, a multitude of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, India. Despite the dense fog, thousands of worshippers enthusiastically took a sacred dip in the Ganges. The images capture the fervor and faith of the devotees as they participate in this auspicious ritual, symbolizing purity and spiritual cleansing. The tradition of taking a dip in the Ganges during festivals holds great cultural and religious significance in many parts of India.

    See the pictures:

    Makar Sankranti Snan Haridwar

    Makar Sankranti Snan Haridwar

    Makar Sankranti Snan Haridwar

    —Sunny Tiwari

    Categories :LocalTags :Makar Sankranti Har Ki Pauri Devotees Hindu Festival Rituals Spiritual cleansing Haridwar traditions Haridwar News
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in