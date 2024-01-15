Haridwar News: Makar Sankranti 2024 Unveils Spiritual Fervor at Har Ki Pauri Amid Challenging Fog

Despite Dense Fog and Cold Temperatures, Thousands Take Holy Dip in Ganges

Haridwar News (The Hawk): On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a significant Hindu festival, a multitude of devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, India. Despite the dense fog, thousands of worshippers enthusiastically took a sacred dip in the Ganges. The images capture the fervor and faith of the devotees as they participate in this auspicious ritual, symbolizing purity and spiritual cleansing. The tradition of taking a dip in the Ganges during festivals holds great cultural and religious significance in many parts of India.

See the pictures:

—Sunny Tiwari