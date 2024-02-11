    Menu
    States & UTs

    Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand government seeks additional central forces; internet remains suspended

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February11/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Chief Secretary Radha Raturi sends a requisition for four companies to restore law and order after the destruction of an allegedly 'illegal' madrassa and mosque. Though curfew persists in Banbhoopura, it's lifted in outer areas.

    Security personnel in Haldwani

    Haldwani: The Uttarakhand government has sought more central forces for deployment in Haldwani where violence erupted on February 8 after the demolition of allegedly 'illegal' madrassa and mosque, officials said.

    They said four companies -- containing about 100 personnel each -- of the Central Paramilitary Forces have been sought from the Home Ministry to maintain law and order in Banbhoolpura area, the epicentre of the mob violence.

    The requisition was sent to the Centre by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.


    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/10-bjp-workers-arrested-for-attack-on-journalist-nikhil-wagle 


    Curfew remains in force in Banbhoopura area but has been lifted from the outer areas of the town. Nearly 1,100 security personnel are already deployed in the town.

    Shops are still shut in Banbhoolpura and the roads deserted.

    Internet services also continue to be suspended in the area to prevent rumour-mongering through social media platforms.

    Six rioters were killed while 60 people were injured in Thursday's violence, officials said.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Uttarakhand government Haldwani violence Demolition of madrassa and mosque Central Paramilitary Forces Banbhoolpura mob violence Curfew in Banbhoopura Internet services suspended
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in