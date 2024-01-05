Gurukul Jwalapur To Be A Major Center Of Educational Revolution': Swami Ramdev

Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony on January 6 by the Defense Minister

Haridwar (The Hawk): On the occasion of the 29th foundation day of Patanjali Yogpeeth, the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, and the birth anniversary of the founder of Gurukul, Pujya Swami Darshanand Ji, the Patanjali Yogpeeth family is set to lay the foundation stone of the world's most prominent and largest Gurukul, 'Patanjali Gurukulam'. This information was shared by Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj during a press conference today. He stated that the Gurukul, which was started 118 years ago by Swami Darshanand Ji with 3 bighas of land, 3 brahmacharis, and 3 quarters, has been named Swami Darshanand Gurukul Mahavidyalaya Jwalapur and will become a major center for the revolution in education.

Swami Ji Maharaj expressed that a new history and milestone would be set from the land of Gurukul Jwalapur. The foundation stone of this Gurukul will be laid by the honorable Defense Minister of the country, Mr. Rajnath Singh. The grand event will also be attended by the illustrious Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Mr. Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Mr. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajya Sabha MP Mr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Chairman of Amity Group Dr. Ashok Chauhan, along with almost all scholars of Arya Samaj, various dignitaries, devotional singers, and ascetic saints, including all revered Acharya Mahamandaleshwars and saints from Haridwar.

He revealed that three major projects will be operated from here. The first is the construction of a magnificent 7-storey Patanjali Gurukulam, estimated to cost about 250 crores, which will provide residential facilities for approximately 1500 students. Additionally, an Acharyakulam branch, also with an estimated cost of 250 crores, will be established, benefiting around 5000 day-boarding children. There are also plans to build the Maharishi Dayanand Guest House here.

Swami Ji stated that the children here would be imparted education and values that connect them with their culture and roots. He highlighted that this is a time of pride and self-respect in the country, emphasizing the understanding of Sanatan (eternal) knowledge, Indian consciousness, and modern subjects. This combination will awaken a sense of national building and pride in the students.

Swami Ji added that the Gurukul will represent the confluence of the best of modern education and ancient Indian knowledge. Students will learn languages ranging from Hindi, English, and Sanskrit to at least five other global languages.

He mentioned that the Chauhan community has played a significant role in protecting the Gurukul, and hence, a statue of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan will also be erected here. Swami Ji informed that within 1 to 2 years, a community center will be built, benefiting the people of Haridwar.

The program was attended by key figures including Patanjali Yogpeeth's General Secretary Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, General Secretary of Patanjali Gramodyog Dr. Yashdev Shastri, Managing Director of Patanjali Foods Ltd. Mr. Ram Bharat, Chief Disciplinarian of Patanjali University Sadhvi Devapriya, Vice President of Acharyakulam Sister Ritambhara, and other dignitaries.