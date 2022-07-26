Gurugram: Man arrested for raping Taiwan national

Gurugram: A man has been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly raping a 53-year-old Taiwan national on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Vishwakarma (29), who works at a private clinic. The two met around six months ago, according to the police.

The police said the woman, who worked for an NGO, was staying at a paying-guest facility in Sector 52 since 2017, while the accused stayed nearby.

The complainant told the police that she met Vishwakarma in February after whcih they started talking to each other. One day, the man proposed to marry her, which she accepted.

The woman alleged that later Vishwakarma sexually assaulted her against her wishes and refused to marry her.

"We have arrested the accused. He has confessed to his crime," a police officer said.

A case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 53 police station.—IANS



