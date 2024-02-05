Gujarat ATS brings Islamic preacher Azhari to its office in Ahmedabad from Mumbai

Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, arrested by Gujarat ATS in alleged hate speech case, brought to Ahmedabad for investigation. Mumbai Court grants transit remand.

Ahmedabad : Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari, arrested in an alleged hate speech case by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was brought to the investigative agency's office in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Gujarat ATS officials after getting a two-day remand of the Islamic preacher from a Mumbai Court brought Azhari to their office in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today.

The Gujarat Police had on Sunday evening sought Mufti Salman Azhari's remand, and a Mumbai Court granted his transit remand to them on Sunday evening, allowing the police to take him to Junagadh.

"They (Police) had applied for his transit remand; we opposed that and we had also said that he was illegally detained. The notice that needs to be served to us as per the law wasn't given to us...he has been sent to a 2-day transit remand. We have been told that he will be taken to Junagadh (Gujarat)," Azhari's lawyer Arif Siddiqui told reporters.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has registered a case against the mob that had gathered outside Ghatkopar Police Station late on Sunday night demanding the release of Islamic Preacher Mufti Salman Azhari, who is facing alleged hate speech charges.



Meanwhile, addressing his supporters, Salman Azhari requested them not to protest.

"Neither am I a criminal nor have I been brought here for committing a crime. They are doing the required investigation and I am also cooperating with them. I am ready to be arrested if it is in my destiny," he said.

Following the arrest of Azhari, the National spokesperson of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Waris Pathan, claimed that the preacher had not delivered any provocative speech and that he must be given justice.

"The due process of law must be followed; he must be given a notice under Section 41 A. We have full faith in the law and order that we will get justice. He did not give any provocative speech; he made all the clarifications. When actual hate speeches are given, why doesn't the government take any action then, why have no arrests been made then?" Waris Pathan said while speaking to reporters.

The alleged hate speech was delivered at an event held on an open ground near the 'B' division police station in Junagadh on the night of January 31.



—ANI