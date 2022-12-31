Guj man arrested for repeatedly raping and impregnating minor

Junagadh, Gujarat (The Hawk): A man was detained by police in Junagadh, Gujarat, for repeatedly raping a minor and impregnating her.

According to Keshod Police Inspector D.B. Koli, the 55-year-old suspect Karsan alias Babu Malmer was detained on Friday night and will appear in court on Saturday.

Only on Thursday, when the 16-year-old victim was taken to the hospital after complaining of stomach pain, did the incident come to light.

Koli said that the victim was discovered to be pregnant and had given birth to a girl at the time of the doctor's diagnosis.

The girl's parents claimed in their criminal complaint to the Keshod Police station that the accused initially sexually assaulted the girl nine to ten months ago and threatened to murder them all if she told anyone.

He took advantage of that and started raping her repeatedly.

Koli said that an inquiry was already in progress and that the accused will also get a medical.

(Inputs from Agencies)