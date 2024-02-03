Groundbreaking Innovation Hub Unveiled At IIT Roorkee

Roorkee (The Hawk): Rethink! The Tinkering Lab, a dynamic multi-disciplinary central facility of IIT Roorkee, stands as a crucible for nurturing curiosity, creativity, and imagination among young minds. Dedicated to cultivating essential skills such as design thinking, computational prowess, adaptive learning, and physical computing, the lab has become a beacon of innovation.

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, the lab supports the design and implementation of diverse prototypes, elevating their technology readiness level. Committed to comprehensive skill development, the lab conducts workshops, training programs, facility exposure initiatives, expert talks, and webinars throughout the year. These initiatives aim to foster innovative thinking and instill curiosity among students, researchers, and faculties, aligning with the Institute Innovation Council (IIC) mandate.

Notably, Rethink! The Tinkering Lab has embarked on a groundbreaking endeavor with the support of the Technology Innovation Hub, iHub DivyaSampark, at IIT Roorkee. This collaborative effort has birthed a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to research and innovation in Cyber Physical Systems.

The distinguished presence of key personalities elevated the inaugural ceremony. Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, lent visionary leadership, while Prof. Apurbba Kumar Sharma, Dean Academics, added valuable academic insights. Dr. J.B.V Reddy, Scientist-F at DST, and Ms. Rajani Kushwaha, JA, NM-ICPS, DST, brought scientific excellence to the forefront. Sh. Manish Anand, CEO of iHub-DivyaSampark, infused an entrepreneurial spirit, complemented by the collective expertise of Prof. Vivek Kumar Malik, Associate Dean of Innovation & Incubation, Prof. Sai Ramudu Meka, Associate Dean of Corporate Interaction, and Prof. Karun Rawat, Coordinator of Rethink! The Tinkering Lab.

Address the gathering Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee said, "We believe in nurturing a culture of innovation and exploration at IIT Roorkee, and the inauguration of the cutting-edge Cyber Physical Systems facility at Rethink! The Tinkering Lab marks a significant leap towards this commitment. This state-of-the-art hub is designed to inspire the curiosity, creativity, and imagination of our students, setting the stage for groundbreaking research and innovation. As we delve into the future of technology, we envision our students becoming pioneers in shaping the world through their inventive endeavors."

The newly established facility boasts a cutting-edge studio equipped with Motion Sensing Cameras, drone kits, and comprehensive support for the manufacturing of drone parts. It aims to be a catalyst for students involved in validating and testing control algorithms for autonomous ground and flying vehicles. The Motion-Sensing Lab within the facility opens doors to extensive biomechanics studies, spanning applications in athletics, yoga, and posture correction.

Beyond traditional research, the facility emerges as a hotbed for innovation in augmented and virtual reality. Students are empowered to apply innovative ideas in this burgeoning field. Notably, the potential for creating promotional virtual tours in augmented and virtual reality holds the promise of attracting tourism towards major attractions such as Chardham Yatra and Ganga-Arti events in Uttarakhand.

This collaborative initiative underlines the lab's commitment to introducing new interdisciplinary technologies, fostering a culture of innovation, and contributing to the thriving start-up ecosystem. Rethink! The Tinkering Lab's relentless pursuit of excellence positions IIT Roorkee at the forefront of technological advancements and innovation in academia.

