Charas was being transported in an i20 car to supply to students in Dehradun

Haridwar: The Shyampur Police Station has arrested three people with a consignment of charas being transported to Dehradun in an unnumbered i20 Sportz car. The charas was intended to be supplied to students in Dehradun. Among the arrested, one has already been selected for the Navy, while the other two are students at Dehradun's Graphic Era University. Seized from the accused were 1 kilogram of charas, 1 laptop, 3 Apple mobile phones, and cash. All of them have been charged under the NDPS Act, and the car used for charas trafficking has also been seized by the police.

Station Officer Nitesh Sharma reported that during a checkpoint at Chandighat, a white i20 car coming from Najibabad suddenly fled towards Chila upon seeing the police. Suspecting foul play, the police team stopped the car near the Chila road by placing a sliding barrier. The search of the car led to the discovery of charas. The three occupants of the car from Dehradun, Sitarganj, and Vikasnagar, were taken into custody and revealed that they had bought the charas from Haldwani to supply it to students in Graphic Era

The Station Officer mentioned that one accused, who had been selected for the Merchant Navy, was awaiting his call letter. The other two are second-year BBA and BCA students at Graphic Era, were supplying charas to college students with the help of an accomplice. The police team included Station Officer Nitesh Sharma, Chandighat Chowki In-charge SI Ashok Rawat, and Constable Tejendra Singh. SSP Premendra Dobal praised the police team and said that continuous efforts are being made to stop drug trafficking, and results are becoming evident. Success will come with the cooperation of the public."