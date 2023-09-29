Govt approves 28th tranche of electoral bonds; sale from Oct 4

New Delhi: On Friday, the government gave the all-ahead to issue the 28th batch of electoral bonds, which would go on sale for ten days beginning on October 4.

The choice was made in anticipation of upcoming assembly elections in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. The dates of the polls will likely be published very shortly.

As part of the movement to increase the openness of political financing, electoral bonds have been proposed as an alternate to direct monetary contributions to political parties.—Inputs from Agencies