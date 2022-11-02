Gopal Rai appeals on people to implement a five-point plan to minimize pollution

New Delhi (The Hawk): Gopal Rai, the minister of environment for Delhi, made a five-point appeal to the city's residents on Wednesday in an effort to curb the pollution's growing levels.

Gopal Rai spoke to the assembled journalists and said: "First, upload a photo to the Green App if you witness construction being done. Utilize vehicle or bike sharing, second. Thirdly, work from home if at all possible. Avoid burning with coal and wood. Last but not least, RWA ought to give security guards heaters so they won't have to use wood throughout the winter "said Gopal Rai.

The minister also asserted that Punjabi farmers were being singled out by the BJP for stubble burning "as a result of their past demonstrations against three contentious farm regulations of the Centre."

The minister encouraged the BJP to join forces with the Delhi government in the fight against pollution because the Delhi government cannot control the pollution coming from the nearby NCR region on its own.

"Why has stubble burning not decreased despite AAP being in power in Delhi and Punjab is the same question that everyone is asking. Because the Center has refused to provide support, stump burning has not decreased "said the environment minister.

"The BJP accuses farmers of igniting stubble as a result of their demonstrations. Now, they demand that FIRs be brought against them. They need to stop mistreating farmers, getting even with them, "added Rai.

(Inputs from Agencies)