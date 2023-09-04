Goa: Youth held for outraging modesty of minor girl

Panaji: A20-year-old youth has been arrested by Goa police on the charges of outraging modesty of a minor girl.



Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi informed that the father of the victim had lodged a complaint on Saturday stating one unknown male touched the minor girl inappropriately in public place and then fled from the spot.



“The accused person is identified as Majid Khan, from Bardez – Goa, who is native of Rajasthan. He was arrested on Sunday,” police said.



Police informed that two teams were formed to identify the accused and accordingly after collecting CCTV footage of various locations, they could nab him.



An offence has been registered under section 354 IPC , Sec 8 of Goa Children’s Act and Sec 8 of POCSO Act.

—IANS