Gehlot flooding Cong coffers with corruption money will prevent Pilot's turn: Amit Shah

Bharatpur: On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Congress party in Rajasthan, saying that the party will always prioritise Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot above Sachin Pilot since Gehlot has contributed more to filling the party's coffers with "corruption" money from the state.

While speaking at a meeting of party members at the booth level in Bharatpur, Shah stated, "Pilot sits on dharna on any pretext but his number will not come because his contribution in filling the coffers of Congress party is less and Gehlot's contribution is higher."

Gehlot has plundered the state of Rajasthan and made the administration a "adda" (centre) of corruption. The BJP leader claimed that the corrupt funds were funnelled into the pockets of the Congress party.

According to Shah, the Congress government's failure to properly argue the case for the acquittal of the accused in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case before the high court was motivated by vote bank politics.

"The government is doing vote bank politics on the deaths of blast victims," he claimed.

He said, "We have a three-D government in Rajasthan, and those three Ds stand for 'dange' (riots), 'durvyavhar' (ill treatment of women), and 'Dalit' atrocities."

Shah predicted that the people "will vote out the government in elections," and he was confident that the BJP will win a two-thirds majority in the state assembly and all 25 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

He declared that the BJP will campaign on the accomplishments of the Modi administration, the tenets of the BJP's philosophy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high approval ratings.

"The Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot is one of the most corrupt in Rajasthan's history. "The public is at breaking point," he said.—Inputs from Agencies