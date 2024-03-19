Kerala: Prime Minister Modi holds roadshow in Palakkad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads a vibrant roadshow in Palakkad, Kerala, bolstering BJP's election fervor for Lok Sabha. Amidst enthusiastic crowds, Modi's presence ignites political energy as the state braces for crucial electoral battles.

Palakkad (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Palakkad in Kerala on Tuesday as part of the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A large number of spectators gathered to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow. The election campaign was held for the NDA candidates of Palakkad, Malappuram, and Ponnani Lok Sabha constituencies.

The roadshow was held on a one-kilometre-long stretch from Kotta Maidan Anjuvillakku to the Head Post Office Road in the town.

BJP state president K Ssurendran, BJP State General secretary C Krishnakumar, who is also the BJP candidate for Palakkad and Kerala Mahila Morcha President Nivedida accompanied PM Modi during the road show.

C Krishnakumar is contesting to the Lok Sabha from Palakkad for the second time in a row.

This is the prime minister's second event in Kerala within one week and the rally will be held in support of the NDA candidates. This also marks the fourth visit of the Prime Minister to the State this year.

Ahead of the roadshow, the Bharatiya Janata Party held a bike rally in Palakkad town on Monday evening.

On March 15, PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Pathanamthitta in support of the NDA candidates in south Kerala constituencies.

There are 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and the BJP has never won a parliamentary seat in the state.

Moreover, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has fielded C Krishnakumar while VK Sreekandan is contesting from Congress. A Vijayaraghavan, former Acting secretary of the Communist Party of India (M) has been fielded as the CPI(M) candidate from Palakkad constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress' Sreekandan emerged victorious with 399,274 votes, defeating CPM MB Rajesh, who received 387,637 votes. C Krishnakumar of the BJP had come in third after winning 21.44 pe cent of the votes.

The state will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19.

Following the roadshow in Palakkad, Modi will leave for Salem in Tamil Nadu where he will address a public meeting this afternoon.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19. Counting of votes on June 4.

—ANI