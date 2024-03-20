Nomination for first phase of Lok Sabha elections in UP to start from today

Key Dates, Voter Stats, and Logistics Unveiled. First Phase Nominations Kick Off Today, Scrutiny and Withdrawal Details Inside.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The nominations for the eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections will start today.

The nomination process will take place between 11 am to 3 pm. It will be done in Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit.

Out of 8 Lok Sabha seats, seven are general and 1 seat is reserved for SC.

The last date for the first phase nomination is March 27, scrutiny of nomination papers on March 28 and withdrawal of nominations on March 30.

There are 1.43 crore voters in 8 Lok Sabha constituencies of the first phase (76.23 lakh men, 67.14 lakh women, 824 third gender).

A total of 7693 polling stations and 14842 polling places were created.

Elections will be held in 102 Lok Sabha seats in 17 States and Four Union Territories in this phase.

39 seats in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, and 6 in Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in the first phase.

Along with them, five seats in Uttarakhand, Assam and Maharashtra, four seats in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and one seat in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry will also go to polls on April 19.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued the notification for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be conducted on April 19.

In the notification, the ECI informed that March 28 will be the last date for filing nominations for Bihar and March 27 for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

"March 30 will be the date for scrutiny of nominations for Bihar and March 28 for others," the notification said.



According to the ECI's notification, April 2 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures for Bihar and March 30 for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

—ANI